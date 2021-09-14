Shares

Infinix held its long awaited Infinix Presents: See Beyond online webinar event at the Royal Observatory Greenwich in London. The online event is part of the company’s strategic commercial partnership and commitment towards exploration and discovery.

At the event, Infinix unveiled its brand new ZERO X Pro smartphone that sets the stage for a whole new era of mobile phone technology inspired by the moon and space exploration.

Experts on the webinar panel included the following.

1. Dr. Emily Drabak-Maunder, expert astronomer from the Observatory

2. The Tech Chap (Tom Honeyands), technology key opinion leader (KOL)

3. Skye Chen, Head of Public Relations at Infinix

Attendees of the event had the opportunity to gain expert advice, first-hand, from technology experts on how to get into a creative mindset and learn how the ZERO X Pro smartphones enable users to capture impeccable images.

Last week, Infinix partnered with the Royal Observatory Greenwich in London as part of its commitment and pursuit towards science and innovation, aiming to bring the public closer to astronomy using new technology.

“Infinix has a deep connection with space exploration and taking smartphone camera technology to new heights. We are excited to bring the world of astronomy and the ability to capture it with Infinix’s cutting edge technology into the hands of the next generation so they can see beyond to a world they’ve only ever imagined. The Royal Observatory Greenwich felt like a natural fit for our support as I know their focus is to also inspire a new generation,” said Skye Chen.

The ZERO X Pro smartphone is part of the new ZERO X Series. The ZERO X Pro includes breakthrough visual technologies such as 60X periscope moonshot camera and Infinix’s Galileo Algorithm Engine, a top-notch software feature allowing a high resolution looking shot of the Moon.

Users can capture a crisp image of the moon using Infinix’s Super Moon Mode combined with the 108MP OIS main camera. The smartphone also comes with a powerful Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor and a large storage space of 128 GB and 256 GB.

The ZERO X Pro will be available in three colours including Nebula Black, Starry Silver and Tuscany Brown. Prices will vary from region to region.

Infinix ZERO X Pro smartphone specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.46 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Size: 6.67 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11, XOS 7.6

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G76 MC4

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Triple rear camera set-up 108 MP (wide)

8 MP (periscope telephoto)

8 MP (ultrawide)

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set-up 16 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)

Colours: Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown