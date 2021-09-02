Shares

Nairobi Gate, a logistics and warehouse Park, has announced the conclusion of a lease transaction with a major tenant, Bolloré Transport and Logistics Kenya. The company will take up a 53, 20 ft2 (5,000 m2) warehouse at the park.

This follows significant leases signed with Ramco and Kentainers in 2020, prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and subsequent severe effects to the economy.

Nairobi Gate forms part of the larger Northlands Mixed Use Scheme, developed by the Improvon Group in which Actis has an investment. Ideally situated on the Eastern Bypass of Nairobi, the park provides easy access to key arterial roads, only 30 minutes away from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the inland container depot, and the Southern Bypass.

Phase one of Nairobi Gate is built on 100 acres of land and will comprise in excess of 2 million ft2 under roof once completed. The Nairobi Gate is ideally suited to accommodate large international warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing businesses with agencies represented in East Africa, as well as large local businesses including specialized goods manufacturers of high-value items. These include pharmaceuticals and medical equipment as well as specialized electronics and engineering components.

Stefano Contardo, Group CEO of Improvon commented, “We are very excited to welcome Bolloré Transport & Logistics as a tenant at Nairobi Gate. Despite challenges brought about by Covid-19, we’re expecting continued strong demand for our ultra-modern, A-grade warehousing, distribution, and logistics facilities. The fact that Bolloré Transport & Logistics has elected Nairobi Gate to house their activities, bears testimony to the quality of our location and facilities. We look forward to the conclusion of a number of new leases in the pipeline.”

Jason Reynard, Regional CEO of Bolloré Transport and Logistics in East Africa said, “Bolloré Transport & Logistics has experienced a rapid expansion of our contract logistics and warehousing business in Kenya, prompting us to seek out high-quality third-party warehousing facilities to supplement our owned sites. The Nairobi Gate Industrial Park meets our infrastructural standards from which we can continue to offer value-added inventory management services to our clients.”