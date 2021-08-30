Shares

Kenya’s FIA Rally Star trio of Hamza Anwar, McRae Kimathi and Jeremy Wahome are all set for the Machakos Rally scheduled for Sunday, 29th August.

The three recently participated in the third round of the African Rally Championship (ARC) in Tanzania last month. Jeremy and McRae finished the race in 5th and 13th positions respectively, while Anwar exited the race after his car experienced mechanical problems. This is the first time Jeremy is taking part in the Machakos Rally and the second time for Mcrae and Anwar.

Commenting on Sunday’s race, Wahome said, “My expectation from every race I’m involved in is progress and improvement. I expect to improve from my performance at the ARC Rally in Tanzania. I am looking forward to the event and I am grateful to Safaricom and Kenya Airways for allowing us to hone and nurture our talent through their support for youthful drivers.”

Jeremy and Mcrae will be racing with their Ford Fiestas while Hamza will be driving a Subaru Evolution. The Ford Fiestas are sponsored by Safaricom and Kenya Airways.

“This is the second time that I am entering Machakos Rally after making my rally debut four years ago. Unfortunately, I didn’t finish, that means I have some unfinished business and that is why I am determined to go back and do well. I am satisfied with the preparations we have done as a team and I am hopeful that we will do well and build upon our success in Tanzania,” commented Mcrae.

Scrutineering was done at the Kenya Motor Sports Club on Saturday with the main rally kicking off on Sunday morning from the Rally Headquarters at Lisa Park in Machakos County.

The FIA Rally Star program is a global initiative that seeks to identify, train, and develop talented young drivers between 17-26 years.