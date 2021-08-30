Shares

Blogger Edgar Obare‘s Instagram account has been deactivated, a day after an explosive expose on the Wash Wash cartel during the weekend. A quick-check on his Instagram showed no results of his verified Instagram account.

His Wash Wash expose shook the entire country and has been trending on Twitter over the weekend for allegations of money laundering amongst Nairobi’s big names including comedian and media personality Felix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o. ‘Wash Wash’ is a popular slang phrase used by Kenyans to refer to unscrupulous business dealings especially money laundering and high-value scams.

Following the expose, Police Boss Hillary Mutyambai took to Twitter to warn Kenyans against criminal schemes to get rich quick. “We are aware of this money laundering and we have arrested and arraigned several suspects on the same. We also have a unit under DCI that deals with serious crime and continues to arrest perpetrators,” read the tweet by IG Mutyambai.

We are aware of this and we have arrested and arraigned several suspects on the same. We also have a unit under DCI that deals with serious crime and continues to arrest perpetrators. All members of the public should desist from ‘get-rich-quick’ schemes. #EngageTheIG https://t.co/2m0RD34pd0 — Hilary N. Mutyambai, MGH, nsc (AU). (@IG_NPS) August 30, 2021

Whether or not we will see prosecutions against suspected money launderers is something Kenyans will have to wait and see.

Meanwhile Jalang’o has defended himself against the allegations of illegitimate sources of wealth during his morning show on Kiss FM on Monday morning on Kiss 100 with his co-host Kamene Goro.

“I never ever thought one day someone will ever question my integrity, and how I make my money and accuse me or write something that would make me look like I’m a fraud. On my father’s grave, I have never ever stolen from anyone. Neither have I ever gotten involved in any fraudulent or unscrupulous deals,” he explained.

He noted that all the money he makes comes from his hustle and has been staring at 4 am wake-up calls as his forte for the past 10-15 years so that he could maintain his lifestyle.

Jalang’o further explained that after landing his first well-paying job at Kiss FM, he started his own company Arena Media which specializes in advertising and marketing.

“As you speak today, I think I’m a brand ambassador to almost five top brands, a brand ambassador not influencer, for influencing I have a thousand and one. I’ll tell you easily there’s a time I drive in this town and I see a billboard literally every single place, those things pay,” Jalang’o added.