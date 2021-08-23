Shares

The nominations for the International Emmy’s News and Current Affairs categories are now out. This year, nominees represent different countries including Kenya, the UK, Brazil, Qatar, Russia and The Netherlands.

BBC World Service was the first nominee for a program from Kenya in the Current Affairs category. The BBC investigation Africa Eye: The Baby Stealers reveals the existence of a secretive but thriving illegal market for stolen babies in Kenya.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will honor the winners alongside their American news peers during a virtual ceremony on September 28th.

Speaking on the nominations, Bruce Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said, “As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic and unrest every place, access to reliable news is more crucial than ever. We salute the outstanding work and great courage of our nominees for reporting on difficult and sensitive matters, despite the global health crisis and many other obstacles thrown at them.”

Below is the complete list of the News and Current Affairs nominees for the 2021 International Emmys

1. News

A Warning from Italy: Sky News, United Kingdom

When the coronavirus spread from the far-east, Italy overtook China as the epicenter. Sky News revealed the horrific scale of the crisis in this world exclusive coverage.

Beirut Blast: Al Jazeera English, Qatar

Al Jazeera English correspondent Zeina Khodr was walking with her family when the blast happened on 4th August 2020 at the Beirut port. Over the next two days, Zeina reported the effects the explosion had in a city already on its knees due to a deep economic crisis.

Jornal Nacional: COVID-19 in Brazil, Globo, Brazil

Overcrowded hospitals and emergencies. Thousands of desperate patients searching for treatment. Brazilians who had their lives interrupted by the disease. The struggle of families to bury relatives. Globo witnessed how Brazilian cities fought the pandemic from its early stages.

Nagorno-Karabakh War: Bloodshed and Path to Ceasefire, RT (ANO TV-Novosti), Russia

The intense military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan reaches the largest city and de-facto capital of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Stepanakert. RT crew reports from the city gripped by fear, then travels to a small town under constant bombardment despite declared truce.

2. Current Affairs

Africa Eye: The Baby Stealers, BBC World Service, Kenya

BBC investigation reveals the existence of a secretive but thriving illegal market for stolen babies in Kenya. The team infiltrated and exposed three prolific child trafficking networks that stretch from one of Nairobi’s poorest slums to one of Kenya’s biggest government hospitals.

Bureau Buitenland: De Jacht op Gaddafi’s miljarden (The Hunt for Gaddafi’s Billions), VPRO Television, Netherlands

The Hunt for Gaddafi’s Billions focuses on the battle for the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s missing billions in South Africa. On the trail of bounty hunters, arms dealers, and corrupt politicians, we follow the terrifying hunt for the money.

Exposure: In Cold Blood, Darlow Smithson Productions / ITV, United Kingdom

In Cold Blood examines the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history, a tragedy which killed more people than Grenfell, Hillsborough, 7/7 and the Birmingham bombings combined. Yet its scale and impact has until now been relatively understated in Britain.

Profissão Repórter / Fantástico: COVID-19: The Daily Routine of a Healthcare Team Inside a Public Hospital, Globo, Brazil

The medical team of the Vila Penteado General Hospital, in São Paulo, recorded images of their own daily routine for five days, between late May and early June. A special report from the team of “Profession: Reporter”