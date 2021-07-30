Shares

Toyota Kenya has partnered with Pride Drive, a corporate car hire company to cater to the increasing demand of car hire services in the country. Toyota Kenya handed over HINO Kenya Buses to Pride Drive in a bid to satisfy the current demand.

Since the government imposed preventive measures to combat COVID-19, all modes of transport were affected due to limited operability during this time. However car rental services could be set for a post covid-19 boom, with industry players anticipating increased demand as commuters turn away from public transport.

“The response by Government over prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic by enacting domestic measures such as social distancing has impacted on our business, as such we have seen more than 35% increase in staff transportation interests by major Kenyan corporates especially the buses and vans,” said Hasnain Noorani, Pride Drive Managing Director.

“The Interest in corporate transport has risen sharply as corporates have been looking for alternatives for their staff following the increased reorganized working schedules and fear of the coronavirus spread,” added Mr. Noorani.

While making his remarks, Toyota Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel reiterated that Toyota would continue looking for more avenues to be logistics enablers. The move, in his view, will greatly assist corporate clients across the country at a time many industries are facing COVID-19 related challenges.

“One thing that we have all learnt from the pandemic is that consumption of locally manufactured products is a sure way of supporting corresponding sectors and generally grow a country’s economy. With Pride Drive adding on to their fleet of Hino buses, we are in a position to support other industries such as the local content category,” Mr. Arvinder added.