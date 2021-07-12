Shares

Sendy, a logistics company, is planning on launching its first electric vehicle fleets to help promote clean transportation in Nairobi. The company has partnered with electric vehicle provider ARC Ride to deploy 3-wheeler (3W) electric vehicles, also known as E3’s, for the last-mile delivery solution, and to reduce carbon footprint.

Under the partnership agreement, four E3’s (e-tuk tuks) will be procured for the 2-month pilot project duration. Sendy will seek to acquire more by the end of 2021, at a time when urban populations are pushing the growth of the delivery ecosystem while grappling with an increase in air pollution.

According to Sendy’s Transport Vice President Chris Nyaga said, “3-wheeler electric vehicles are suitable for all kinds of business needs that require last-mile deliveries. The 3W EVs are becoming important in the final mile segment and will help us reduce delivery costs for our customers in a clean ecosystem. This partnership with ARC Ride is a progressive investment that will pioneer change in last-mile delivery in Kenya.”

According to environmental reports, three-wheel electric vehicles can reduce carbon tailpipe emissions by 13 tonnes per 100 km. They also offer a sizable cost in operational and maintenance savings which reflect customer savings.

“As a socially responsible business, we also have a commitment towards curbing the destructive impacts of increased logistical activities on the urban ecosystem and building sustainable supply chains,” added Mr. Nyaga.

A Kenyan online purchasing revolution from online e-commerce sites has led to the growth of the demand for last-mile delivery ecosystems. Globally, e-commerce is expected to soar 78% globally by 2030, according to a World Economic Forum report. The volume of delivery vehicles in the top 100 cities in the world will rise by 36% by 2030.

Also commenting on the partnership, ARC Ride Director of Business Development Bede Hesmondhalgh stated, “It is great working with a company equally focused on using sustainable solutions to operate their business. Our fleet of electric vehicles are optimized for last mile deliveries and effectively tackle both logistic and environmental issues. We are looking forward to introducing a wide range of electric vehicles to Sendy’s platform in the upcoming months to develop this partnership and e-commerce.”

Sendy’s restructured divisions, Sendy Transport, Sendy Freight and Sendy Supply offer an end-to-end parcels and cargo services to enable companies. Through Sendy, companies are able to access verified transporters for loose or containerized cargo across East Africa and to purchase stock directly from suppliers and access flexible financing and reliable delivery.