Global Pharmaceutical Company, AstraZeneca, has officially opened and handed over the first Pumua nebulization stations across 4 countries; Kenya, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Ethiopia. The nebulization stations are the first targeted 1,000 dispatch to be implemented this year. They are part of AstraZeneca’s Africa Pumua (breathe in Swahili) Initiative.

The donation comes as the world marks this year’s World Asthma Day. This year’s theme is Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions. In Africa, it is estimated that over 40 million people are living with asthma. The Initiative is a collaboration with Ministries of Health, local health providers, healthcare societies and respiratory health experts to redefine asthma care in Africa

The Africa Pumua Initiative looks at addressing the barriers currently preventing access to care for patients with asthma. It was designed in consultation and collaboration with Ministries of Health, local health providers, healthcare societies and respiratory health experts. It aims to strengthen local health systems and centres to improve paediatric and adult asthma management across both the public and private sectors.

World Health Organization (WHO) cautions that over 80% of asthma-related deaths occur in low-and lower-middle income countries [III]. This figure highlights the importance and urgency of ensuring that those at risk of or who are living with asthma have timely access to healthcare services. This includes appropriate diagnosis, and a direct link to care and reliable access to quality treatments to achieve control.

Speaking at the handing over event, Barbara Nel, AstraZeneca Country President for African Cluster, said, “This World Asthma Day, we’re joining the respiratory community across the globe in challenging long-held misconceptions around asthma to drive the prioritization that is needed to deliver better outcomes for people living with this disease. We are delighted to mark this important week in the respiratory calendar with the kick-off for installations of nebulization stations and nebulization machines in four countries across the continent as part of our Africa Pumua Initiative.”