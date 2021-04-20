Shares

Bolt, a taxi hailing app, has officially announced the appointment of Edgar Kipng’etich Kitur as the Country Manager for Bolt Food in Kenya.

Bolt recently launched its food delivery service, Bolt Food in Nairobi. This makes Kenya the third country in Africa where Bolt food is currently available, after a successful launch in South Africa and Ghana.

Edgar Kipng’etich will be in charge of formulating and executing strategy. He will also be responsible for driving growth and scanning for Bolt Food’s expansion opportunities across Kenya.

“We are thrilled to have a leader of Edgar’s experience and talent to head up Bolt Food business in Kenya. We are confident he will lead the team and the product offering to the next frontier of growth. With Edgar’s business insight, we will double down on offering the best food delivery experience for our customers in this key market,” said Hillary Miller-Wise, Bolt Food Africa Regional Manager.

Before joining Bolt, Edgar served as VP of strategy at SUPPER London, a food delivery startup where he was instrumental in the formulation and leading partnership and expansion strategies.

His professional career started at PWC as a valuation analyst. He then moved onto the commodities trading firm Trafigura (London), where he traded oil and petroleum under the trade finance and deals desk. He was the Chief of Staff and then CEO of Halkin Group, where he led Aerospace and Defence. He also served as the Co-founder and COO at AiCare, a Telematics InsurTech.

Edgar has a diverse educational background starting from St. Andrews Turi (Kenya), Columbia International College (A-Level) and has a BA from the University of Manchester and an MSc. of Infrastructure Investment and Finance from University College London (UCL).