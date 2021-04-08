Shares

The M-PESA Foundation, in collaboration with the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), has officially commissioned the Impact Philanthropy Africa Forum to unite self-funded corporate charitable foundations. The forum was launched during a virtual workshop themed Building Back Better: Growing Corporate Social Investment (CSI) in Kenya.

“The power of corporate partnership, supporting public goals such as education, maternal health, child health, economic empowerment, peace and justice can be transformational for Kenya and the region. Kenya has the potential to be one of Africa’s success stories if only we focus, unite and utilize our resources to grow the dynamic private sector as well as the community,” said Les Baille, Executive Director, M-PESA Foundation and Co-Convener, Impact Philanthropy Africa.

The corporate philanthropies have committed to develop strategies that are aligned to key development areas and aim to create lasting social, economic and environmental transformation for communities in Kenya. This would breach the gap between developing and implementing agendas such as the SDGs and the Vision 2030 that focus on Education, Health, Social and Community development.

The forum will provide opportunities for learning and sharing of CSI innovations that have the potential for wider impact to the society; thought leadership for the growth of the CSI sector in Kenya as well as identifying and pursuing key advocacy issues to influence policy and practice impacting CSI.

“To fully capitalize on the great impact CSI can create, Impact Philanthropy Africa members are committed to the public benefit and to their philanthropic purposes and are working to build a culture of corporate social investment (CSI) and influence policy through advocacy and thought leadership consequently improving the social and economic status of Kenyans.” added Faustina Fynn-Nyame, Executive Director, CIFF Africa and Co-convener, Impact Philanthropy Africa.

Members of the Impact Philanthropy Africa forum include

Aga Khan Foundation

Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF)

Coca-Cola East, Central and West Africa

Family Group Foundation

Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation

I&M Bank Foundation

Johnson & Johnson Foundation

KenGen Foundation

Kenya Airways

M-PESA Foundation

Stanbic Foundation.

The convenors, M-PESA Foundation and CIFF are calling upon like-minded organizations to join Impact Philanthropy Africa.