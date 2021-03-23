Shares

Colgate has extended its partnership with with WellBoring, a UK NGO, to drill water wells for provision of clean drinking water to Kenyan communities. The announcement comes as the world celebrates World Water Day.

For the past 2 years, Colgate has drilled water wells at schools in 5 counties; Kisumu, Siaya, Kakamega, Migori and Kwale, working with WellBoring. In 2021 Colgate aims to donate a further 30 Water Wells where thousands of pupils, their teachers, and their families may all access clean drinking water.

Colgate has long supported schools in Kenya through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF) program. The program delivers oral health education as well as toothbrushes and toothpaste to millions of kids across Africa. The BSBF program in Kenya started in 1968 and has reached millions of children in Kenya.

“The Colgate brand is in more homes than any other, so we can and we will create a healthier, more sustainable future for all. We are delighted with our collaboration with WellBoring NGO and the opportunity to build these 30 boreholes, as a step towards providing pupils with clean and safe water, not only for their drinking but also for their learning environments and overall quality of life,” said Vijay Ameta, General Manager of Colgate-Palmolive East Africa.

Commenting on the partnership, Lucy Njoroge, WellBoring Project Engineer said, “Clean water for hundreds of school children and teachers, reduces water-borne diseases including cholera, dysentery and typhoid among children and increases the school enrolment as most children won’t spend their time scouting for water. We urge Kenyans to support the initiative as it not only, in the long run, reduces water-borne diseases but also helps in keeping the children in school.”