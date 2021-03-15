Shares

Watamu is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, epic tourist attractions, and world-famous resorts. If you’re looking to explore Kenya’s coastline or take a beach vacation, this is one of the best places to visit. While you’re there, you can visit the Gede Ruins, Mida Creek, Arabuko-Sokoke Forest and it’s only a short drive away from the Malindi Marine Park. There are also several Airbnbs in the area that are as magical as this coastal town. Whether you’re looking for accommodation as a group, couple, or solo traveller, you can get an Airbnb that offers great amenities at friendly prices.

Here are some great Airbnbs you can consider renting in Watamu.

1.Watamu Leo Paradise

This amazing 3-bedroom, Swahili-style villa is located a mere 5-minute walk to the white sandy beaches of Watamu. The thatched roof, stone pillars, carved woode n doors, and a pool shaped like the map of Africa celebrates ancient Swahili architecture and give guests an authentic coastal experience. It accommodates up to 6 guests and has provisions for small children such as a crib and a high seat. Additionally, you get housekeeping services and a chef at no extra cost. It costs Ksh. 14,000 per night to rent the entire villa.

2. Dar Meetii Villa

The hosts promise a unique and undeniable stay at the Dar Meetii Villa. The name, meaning lights and shadows, describes the house’s colour palette that borrows from Kenya’s earth tones. It has 4 all-ensuite bedrooms that can accommodate up to 10 guests. Some of its amenities include a pool, a large compound with a secret garden, and easy access to the beach. It also comes with a security guard, housekeeper, chef, waiter, and a professional masseuse at no extra cost. The villa costs Ksh. 15,800 per night.

3. Nani’s Ecowater

If you’ve ever wanted to stay at the Rock And Sea Resort in Watamu but finances wouldn’t allow you, Nani’s Ecowater comes a close second. This 2-bedroom Airbnb shares a similar architectural concept to the famous resort. The treehouse-like design brings nature inside quite literally. The structure is built around several trees which give guests a feeling of camping. It’s well-decorated with stained glass artwork that makes this Airbnb look more vibrant and unique. It accommodates up to 4 guests and costs Ksh. 6,200 per night.

4. Mangroove House

This stunning, 2-storey, 1-bedroom house is located right next to Watamu Beach with a 350-metre path leading to the beautiful beach. The glassroom on the second floor is one of the best features of this house. From here, guests can enjoy stunning views including a beautiful sunset over the ocean. It also has a vibrant ecosystem thanks to the thick mangroove plantations. There’s a housekeeper to assist guests with all their needs. It costs Ksh. 3,800 per night.

5. Cashew Nut Cottage

Cashew Nut Cottage gets its name from its surrounding which is full of cashew nut trees. Just a walking distance from the famous Mida Creek, this cosy, 2-bedroom all en-suite cottage offers a serene and relaxing accommodation. It can host up to 4 guests. Some of the best features of the cottage include a well-equipped kitchen that opens up to the swimming pool. It also has eye-catching décor both on the inside and outside that add to the beachy vibe. One night’s stay costs Ksh. 8,300.

6. Candy Beach Villa

Built on a cliff, this villa offers stunning views of Watamu Beach. It’s the real definition of a beach house as it sits right on the beachfront. The villa can accommodate up to 2 guests and offers amenities such as a dedicated workspace, a well-equipped kitchen, and free parking. You can also enjoy swims in the ocean. It’s a bit far from most of the tourist attractions but you can get to the heart of Watamu in about 10 minutes. It costs Ksh. 4,500 per night.

7. The Gallaher’s Bungalow

The Gallagher’s Bungalow feels like a home away from home. It has a beautiful garden, an inviting outside lounge, and a pool where you can relax and feel right at home. Guest can enjoy laundry services, fresh coconuts, and fish/seafood BBQ at the pool at their request. The inside is also well furnished with a Swahili touch. It’s a 5-minute walk away from the beach and a 5-minute drive to the business center. This 2-bedroom house can host up to 5 guests and costs Ksh. 7,200 per night.