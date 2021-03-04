Shares

Microsoft has announced new digital innovations during the Microsoft Ignite 2021, the company’s flagship virtual enterprise conference. The conference was presided by Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, with a keynote focused on the critical role of the public cloud today.

Satya was joined by Mixed Reality Technical Fellow Alex Kipman, to discuss the key attributes that will drive the next generation of innovation from the cloud.

Microsoft Ignite features 48 hours of free and continuous digital content. The first day of the conference included key segments with the following

Jared Spataro, CVP Modern Work

Vasu Jakkal, CVP Security, Compliance and Identity

Panos Panay, CPO Windows and Devices

Roanne Sones, CVP, Azure Edge and Platform.

Day 2 included Scott Guthrie, EVP Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) hosting an interactive session, followed by a customer discussion with Judson Althoff, EVP Commercial.

Innovations in Teams and Microsoft 365 aid organizations with the tools they need to be resilient and thrive in the new world of hybrid work. This includes external collaboration, enhanced meeting security, and real-time customer journey orchestration.

Among the innovations discussed at the conference was the Azure Percept. This solution is a family of devices and services that powers real-time insights at the edge through hardware accelerators integrated with Azure Machine Learning and AI capabilities. It allows customers and partners to build solutions regardless of where they are on their journey.

The new low code updates in Power Platform and Azure will equip professional developers with features that seamlessly automate legacy apps.

With Azure Percept, Microsoft adds new ways for customers to incorporate AI to their solutions.

Updates with Azure and Microsoft 365 aid security, compliance and identity, empowering defenders to manage, defend and protect employees, data, work, and personal safety. These continue to make people and organizations more resilient in an environment of unexpected change.