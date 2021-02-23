Shares

Huawei has announced the expansion of their advertising business into overseas markets including the MEA (Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan) region.

Huawei Ads is a real-time advertising marketplace through which media companies transact ad impressions with accountability, using programmatic technology. It also includes a monetization tool for app publishers.

Advertisers can now reach an untapped pool of users, including users of Huawei devices, third-party apps, and Huawei apps such as Huawei AppGallery, Huawei Browser, Huawei Assistant, Huawei Music, Huawei Video, Huawei Themes, and Petal Search.

The tool also enables publishers to achieve higher fill-rates and eCPM (effective cost per thousand impressions), with the potential to increase revenue through yield management based on their ad stack strategy. The self-serve platform (DSP) uses programmatic technology to empower agencies with a powerful tool for their clients’ marketing campaigns.

Clients with access to the beta version are running ad campaigns across the exclusive inventory of Huawei by integrating Huawei Ads kits via Huawei AppGallery. This is Huawei’s official application store. Through this advertising platform, customers can efficiently carry out brand awareness campaigns, maximize user reach, user growth, and reach other marketing goals.

Advertisers and advertising agencies that join Huawei Ads can partake in an exceptional partner program, where they can maximize their returns. They can do this by leveraging notable features such as unique incentives, performance tracking, and detailed metrics like client retention and more. They can also seize the opportunity to showcase their outstanding performance as a Huawei Ads Premium Partner.

Adam Xiao, managing director of Huawei Mobile Services in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, “Advertisers are focused on how to better promote their own brands by harnessing the potential of programmatic technology, which enables them to be more visible as they target their preferred audiences and customers more effectively.”

Huawei is working towards implementing its omnichannel approach across its wider ecosystem, which includes users of smart TVs, tablets, PCs, and the wider IoT (Internet of Things).