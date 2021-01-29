Shares

Feeling thirsty and craving an easy drink with a kick? Well, you can’t go wrong with a gin cocktail in hand. Gin and tonic was simply a rumour for many of us until we were introduced to the wonderful world of gin.

Essentially, not many alcoholic drinks can boast of the many perks that gin has which has seen its popularity skyrocket among revelers in Kenya. Though gin and tonic is the most common gin cocktail, there are a variety of easy recipes that you can make at home since it seems we’ll be drinking from the house for a few more months.

Here are some gin cocktails you can try out.

1.Twisted Bees Knees

If you’re a fan of sweet cocktails with a powerful kick, you’ll enjoy this recipe. As the name suggests, this cocktail is jam-packed with sugary sweetness but don’t let that fool you. A few sips will have you weak in the knees.

Ingredients

2 shots of Gin 1 shot of pineapple juice 1 shot of fresh lemon juice Small piece of ginger Honey Syrup (optional)

Method

Crush the ginger then add all the ingredients to a shaker.

Shake well with ice and strain in a glass.

Garnish with orange zest and serve.

2. French Kiss

When you’re feeling fancy or entertaining guests that you want to impress, try making this cocktail. It’s incredibly easy and the results will leave everyone in awe. To make it more colourful, go for pink champagne or sparkling wine.

Ingredients

1 shot of Gin Sparkling wine/champagne 2 teaspoons of lemon juice

Method

Put the gin and lemon juice in a shaker and shake with ice.

Strain to a champagne glass and top with champagne or sparkling wine.

Stir gently then garnish with a lemon peel and serve.

3. Gin & watermelon

This is a sweeter version of the gin & tonic that leaves you feeling refreshed and most importantly, buzzed. Watermelon pairs really well with gin giving it a naturally sweet taste that’s simply addictive. Not to mention, it takes a few minutes to make your own watermelon juice so there’s no reason not to try this cocktail.

Ingredients

½ cup of fresh watermelon juice 2 shots of gin 1 shot of fresh lemon juice ½ tablespoon of honey syrup

Method

Add the watermelon juice, gin, lemon juice, and honey syrup to a shaker.

Shake well with ice and strain into a glass.

Garnish with a watermelon wedge and serve.

4. Gin Martini

Not to be confused with the famous James Bond’s, Vodka Martini, the Gin Martini is also an iconic cocktail that many enjoy. In fact, gin is a preferred mixer for a martini since it tastes way better. Try making it at home to see what all the fuss is about.

Ingredients

1 shot of Vermouth/ Martini 4 shots of Gin

Method

Put the martini in a shaker and shake well with ice.

Strain into a martini glass.

Put the gin in a shaker and shake well with ice.

Strain into the same glass.

Garnish with a lemon peel or green olive.

Serve.

5. What’s Up Doc?

It’s a new year and we’re still hopeful about maintaining a healthy diet while enjoying some of our favourite treats or, in this case, cocktails. You can add an interesting twist to your healthy juices with this recipe.

Ingredients

1 shot of fresh carrot juice Honey syrup 1 shot of fresh ginger juice 1 shot of fresh pineapple juice 2 shots of Gin 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

Method