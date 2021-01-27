Shares

A Chief Financial Officer survey conducted by accounting firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) indicates that CFOs are prioritizing making their organizations more agile to find new opportunities and ways of work.

The survey, focused on ‘New World, New Skills’ was based on the work-related new realities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 68% of Africa CFOs in need of accelerating their plans for automation. In addition, 63% of CFO’s globally are looking at offering new or enhanced products or services for building revenue streams.

The survey further indicates that working from home will still represent a key feature with 52% of CFO’s aiming to make remote work a permanent option, while 75% say increased flexibility developed during the pandemic is a fact that will make their organization stronger for the future.

According to Muniu Thoithi, PwC East Africa Advisory Lead, “The current workforce is in dire need of nurturing agility, being able to change and adapt to the new realities and re-skilling whereby they will be able to sharpen their skills in order to remain relevant in the workforce and in business. Workers and leaders are now more than ever aware of the impact of automation and technology will have on them and their business.”

The automation and digitization of the workforce will not only alter jobs, but their number and perceived value whereby talent on creativity, innovation and imagination will be prioritized and adaptability being a key proponent of all this.

According to The Kenya Bureau of Statistics, Kenya’s unemployment rate doubling up at 10.4% because of the pandemic, by the end of June 2020.

The PwC survey further illustrates that about 55% of people are worried about automation or other innovations taking their job, 60% think fewer people will have stable, long-term employment in the future, while 30% of jobs are at high risk of displacement by automation by 2030.

Some of the industries expected to be highly affected by the automation include transport and storage, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, finance and insurance, human health, social work, and education.

Workers, on the other hand, are willing and ready to work on a new skill or retrain to remain employable in the future. If offered training by their employers, 74% of workers are willing to commit 2 days per month on training to upgrade their skills.

Through this survey, PwC has taken up the challenge with its global, purpose-led initiative for a nation-wide movement to create purpose for businesses to address the new normal.