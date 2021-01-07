Shares

We spend most of our time in the bedroom hence it should be a place where we feel at peace and relaxed. Additionally, making your bedroom into a sanctuary can help improve your sleep quality thus boosting the general quality of life. Whether it’s using a favourite scent or colour palette, there are simple and budget-friendly ways you can transform your bedroom into your favourite place in the house.

Here are some tips to help you turn your bedroom into a sanctuary.

1.Layer Your Bed With A Throw Blanket

Nothing says cozy like a fuzzy warm blanket. This is an easy way to turn your bedroom into a relaxing sanctuary. Blankets, especially weighted blankets, can also help alleviate stress and anxiety thus it’s a necessary addition to any bedroom. You can choose one that matches your colour scheme so that you don’t have too many colours which can cause over-stimulation.

2. Keep Things Off The Floor

Keeping the floor as clear as possible will make the room look bigger and airier. Shoes are especially notorious for cluttering the bedroom and making it feel congested. Make sure you have a shoe rack that fits all your shoes so they’re not in the way. If you don’t have enough storage space for other things such as clothes, beddings, or towels, you can keep them in a storage basket or ottoman.

3.Avoid Screens

For some, their idea of cozying up is Netflix and chilling in bed. Though it’s tempting to have a TV in the bedroom, this could be a bad choice in the long run. It’s not only distracting but it could affect your sleep since the light reduces the production of melatonin which helps us sleep. If possible, keep all kinds of electronics away from the bedroom or switch them off at least 30 minutes before going to bed. You can switch to board and card games for entertainment.

4. Always Make Your Bed

Most people don’t realize how much their surrounding affects their mood. For the bedroom, making your bed is the simplest way to feel accomplished thus evoking feel-good hormones. Additionally, this will make your room look more organized which is essential in creating a sanctuary. While your bed is made, you can start adding more decorative pieces that suit your personality and preference.

5. Repaint The Walls

Try to think outside the box when it comes to paint colours. You can determine the best colour for your room based on the amount of light you get and how often you host people in it. If your bedroom is the main hangout spot in your house, try to paint something eye-catching but neutral. You can go for colours like olive green that are both unique and dark for a bedroom.

6. Get The Right Mattress And Beddings

The most important part of the bedroom is where you lay down to sleep. Therefore, you should invest in a sturdy bed, quality mattress, and cozy bedding so as to create the perfect environment for a good night’s sleep. Look for bedding that is both of good quality and cozy material such as cotton. Your mattress should provide good lumbar support so as to give maximum comfort at night.