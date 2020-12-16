Shares

Keith Brian and Maxwell Okoth from Kanga High School have emerged as the winners in the Kenya National Science and Technology Exhibition 2020. The two will both receive a full scholarship at Strathmore University and will participate in the 2021 BT-Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition.

Their winning innovation, Smart Vigilance System, seeks to help the government solve burglary and illegal intrusions encountered by the general public.

“Burglary and illegal intrusions are some of the major problems people are facing. We wanted to come up with an effective solution that would help curb this menace. Our project will help mitigate the effects of burglary,” said Keith Brian, YSK winner.

In second place was Jeskah Kaptalai and Betty Khimollos of Ossen Girls High School from Baringo County. Their project was on an eryngo root extract that boosts oral hygiene by preventing formation of microbial plaque.

The project also saw the introduction of a COVID-19 Response Award, which was won by Precious Kigona and Brita Kavete Muti from St. Thomas Girls High School, Kilifi, with their theory on creating herd immunity.

The exhibition gives young students the opportunity to demonstrate that science, technology and engineering are not only interesting and exciting, but also easy. It provides students with the opportunity to participate in scientific learning experiences away from the classroom and to explore the unlimited potential of science.

The competition involved 120 students from 22 counties who submitted 64 innovative projects and showcased them at the three-day virtual Exhibition. Each winner will get a cash award worth Ksh. 50,000 and a full scholarship to Strathmore University to study a STEM course of their choice. They will also participate virtually in the 2021 BT-Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition.

National Science and Technology Exhibition is organized by Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) in partnership with the Ministry of Education, The Embassy of Ireland and BLAZE by Safaricom.

BLAZE by Safaricom, which has been a partner of YSK since 2017, sponsored this year’s edition to the tune of Ksh. 1.9 million. BLAZE also supported the exhibition with Ksh. 650,000 worth of airtime and awarded the first and second students in each category with a handset and headphones respectively.