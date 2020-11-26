Shares

The Salvador Caetano Group has given a boost to this year’s Captain’s Prize at The Muthaiga Golf club by sponsoring the exclusive first Hole- In-One winner with a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe Diesel Premium (complete with a 5 Year / 100,000kms Warranty) on Hole # 13.

The brand new SUV is a 2019 model which retails at Ksh. 8,200,000 , but is currently on a Black Friday offer of Ksh 6,700,000. The car comes packed with the following features;

Engine: 2-litre turbodiesel

2-litre turbodiesel Power/Torque: 142 kW/450 Nm

142 kW/450 Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic

8-speed automatic Fuel economy: 8 L/100km (claimed)

8 L/100km (claimed) Load capacity: 547 to 1 625 litres

The Captains Prize at the Muthaiga Golf Club will be held between the 27th to 29th November 2020. The Hole-In-One Prize is for the first golfer to get a hole-in-one on Hole # 13 over the two- day golfing days, with the prize giving ceremony being on Sunday 29th November 2020.

Michael Ian DeSouza, General Manager – Sales & Marketing, Caetano Kenya, had this to say, “We are very excited to be a part of this exciting tournament, and happy to support Captain Snehal PatelI would like to wish all the players the very best – and hope that someone gets a Hole-In-One on hole # ‘13’… enabling them to Drive Off with a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe Diesel Premium! All he or she has to do… Drive off the tee box with some luck or really good aim, and Drive Off with the new Hyundai Santa Fe!”