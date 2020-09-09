Shares

Premium cognac brand Remy Martin has announced that it has partnered with Kenyan musician King Kaka in a new brand campaign.

The new campaign is dubbed TEAM UP FOR EXCELLENCE and is a global campaign that is aimed at recognising and showcasing people with extraordinary achievements, and revealing the great teams behind them.

In Kenya, the campaign features musician King Kaka who has worked with the brand before as the Rémy Martin One Life/ Live Them brand ambassador.

The new campaign will bring out the spirit of collaboration and will reveal a more personal narrative and introduce the people behind Kaka’s journey to success.

“Success is greater when achieved together,” says Kaka, “and there are two special people in my life who’ve not only supported me through every up and down, but also shared their own unique talents and positivity, helping me grow into the artist I am right now.”

Kaka’s team comprises of:

His manager Dennis Njenga, who as Kaka explains, “has grown together with him and has been able to shape King Kaka from the beginning. Elevating him to success by building the King Kaka brand, transforming him into an entrepreneur in the music industry.”

Femi One, the first female rapper to signed to his record label, of whom Kaka says, “always keeps me on my toes musically – I learn a lot from her every day and together we are consistently changing the game and trying to make women stand out in the rap game.”

“Rémy Martin’s trust in the power of time and people’s talents has made the brand what it is,” said Alvin Saal, African Marketing Manager for Rémy Martin, “and we’ve launched this campaign to pay homage to everyone who’s played a role in our collective success. “I’m proud to say that we’ve teamed up with King Kaka again as I can only see excellence in our future, thanks to this collaboration. Together our campaign is designed to inspire others to look at those who have helped them on their journey. It is a celebration of hope”.

Launched globally at the end of last year, at an illustrious and star-studded event at the historic Chateau de Versailles in France, TEAM UP FOR EXCELLENCE celebrates excellence and the conviction that every accomplishment is shaped by collaboration. The new campaign has also seen the reveal of two films. Both directed by Brazilian director Vellas, the films draw on the rich, nearly 300-year history of Rémy Martin, but at the very same time remain entirely contemporary.