Equity Bank Kenya has announced that it has partnered with Mombasa based restaurant, Blueroom and Rosewoord Furniture to enable its customers get discounts. The discounted offers will run until the end of September.

The partnership will see Equity customers get a 10% discount on all meals at Blueroom paid for through the Equity cards and EazzyPay across all its outlets. Equity Card holders who wish to make online purchases via shor.by/equity can still benefit from the offer by using the Discount Coupon.

Blueroom has 2 outlets, at Haile Selassie Road, Mombasa next to Tuskys Supermarket and Kakamega Road in Mombasa adjacent to Automobile Association of Kenya.

Equity has also partnered with office furniture retail outlet, Rosewood Furniture, where customers who make purchases using the Equity card get up to 60% discount on selected items. Rosewood is a dealer in office furniture and is located at Chiromo Business Park, along Waiyaki Way.

Through the partnership, Equity aims to leverage on its card offering by incentivizing the customers to make contactless payments, during the COVID-19 era. This is in support of government measures to facilitate cashless transactions. For online shoppers willing to purchase meals at the restaurant, the Equity Coupon Code is: EQUITY100.

The government and health stakeholders have been encouraging businesses to implement transactions that adhere to social distancing rules as a measure aimed at alleviating further spread of Covid-19.