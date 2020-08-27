Shares

PAIX Data Centres, a pan-African provider of cloud and carrier neutral colocation data centre services has announced their entry into the Kenyan market. The company has announced that it has started construction of its Nairobi data center dubbed PAIX Nairobi-1 and it is expected to open in November 2020.

PAIX’s new data centre facility in Kenya is part of the company’s accelerated Pan-African expansion. This follows the company’s 2018 entry into the West African market with PAIX ACC1, a cloud and carrier-neutral data centre in Accra, Ghana.

PAIX Nairobi-1 will be located at Britam Tower, the capital’s tallest office building and a prominent landmark located in Upper Hill. It will host 240 cabinets with a total power capacity of 1.5MVA, 690m2 of whitespace, and a guaranteed uptime of 99.982%. PAIX’s data centre has been designed for concurrent maintainability according to world-class standards. The shared facilities will house PAIX clients’ computer equipment, and the company will ensure it is a secure facility for mission critical IT infrastructure.

The facility has ample fibre connectivity from all leading carriers, making the site highly suitable for PAIX’s interconnected customer community of internet service providers, telecom operators, cloud providers, content distribution networks, digital media and enterprises.

“This highly connected location for PAIX Nairobi-1 is an ideal entry point into the Kenyan data centre market, we contribute to the strength of the infrastructure that enables the digital economy in Kenya. This will allow us to serve a diverse customer community, generating new business opportunities for all connected businesses’, Wouter van Hulten, CEO of PAIX Data Centres commented on the entry into the Kenyan market.

PAIX’s data centre project in Kenya is supported by the Dutch Good Growth Fund (DGGF) of the Dutch Government providing PAIX’s data centre projects with long term growth financing for its Pan-African expansion.

PAIX Data Centres is a pan-African provider of cloud and carrier neutral colocation data centre services and is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. PAIX is the acronym for Pan African Internet Exchange data centres. PAIX was founded in 2016 by a team of data centre, telecom industry and investment professionals with a track record in both European and African markets. In its data centre operations, PAIX aims to offer a leading global quality of service to its national and international customer base across the African continent. PAIX Data Centres is a founding member of the Africa Data Centre Association.