Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced that its mid-tier smartphone, the Nova5T, is now available in Kenya in a new colour which is Crush Green. The phone, which was launched in January this year, launched in Black, Crush Blue, and Midsummer Purple colours.

The Nova5T device in Crush Green will be retailing at Ksh. 34,999 in all Huawei retail stores across the country.

The Nova5T was the first smartphone that the company launched in Kenya in 2020 and it was also the first Huawei Nova smartphone that was launched in Kenya. Thereafter in May 2020, the Nova 7i was launched in the Kenyan market.

The Huawei Nova5T runs on with EMUI 9.1 and Android 9 Pie operating systems. However, rumour is that the smartphone is set to be upgraded to Android 10 soon. It comes with a large 6.26 inch LCD screen (2340 x 1080 resolution) (412ppi), HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, 8GM RAM, 128 GB Internal Storage, 3,750mAh battery, and a 22.5W SuperCharge charger.

The Huawei Nova5T comes with a four camera setup at the back with 16MP ultrawide, 48MP Sony IMX586 main, 2MP depth assist and a 2MP macro cameras. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels.

Speaking of the new addition, Huawei Mobile Kenya County Head Zhujie Jim said, “Taking its name from both “innovation” and “new star” in Latin, the nova series is Huawei’s youthful and chic product line packed with innovative devices. The nova series is quite well known for its trendsetting devices, allowing it to create a niche market within the mid-tier segment as light flagship smartphones. These devices pack the style and trends of the segment but with features and hardware seen on flagship devices, including premium camera hardware, flagship-grade Kirin chips, GPU Turbo technology and more. This has led to the huge popularity of the nova series, with over 100 million users to date using nova devices.”