Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has signed Marathon World record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge as magical Kenya destination ambassador.

The engagement which commences in July 2020 will see Eliud promote Kenya as a preferred tourism destination both locally, regionally and internationally through various campaigns.

Described as “the greatest marathoner of all time”, Kipchoge has won 12 of the 13 marathons he has participated in. He is also the World Marathon Record holder with a time of 2:01:39 and the first man to run a sub-two-hour marathon, in the special event in Vienna, Austria dubbed INEOS Challenge.

KTB CEO Dr Betty Radier, had this to say, “Kenya is well known as the home of champions hence sports form part of our strategy to popularise the country’s tourism offering. As a board, we have invested in locally hosted sporting events like the magical Kenya open, The World Rally Championship and world athletics championships, among others through sponsorship. Now we turn our attention to events held on the global stage that Kenyans excel in and there is no better collaboration than with Kenya’s Marathoners.”