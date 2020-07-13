Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) will resume its domestic flights on Wednesday 15 July 2020, following the lifting of the restriction of movement in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

The airline will initially fly two times daily to the coastal city of Mombasa and once daily to the lakeside city of Kisumu as it continues to review the option of increasing frequencies as demand picks.

While on board the aircraft, customers will be required to adhere to the safety measures and protocols in place. The airline will continuously review the protocols in place and update these where necessary to continue being ahead of the curve when it comes to safety.

llan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways, had this to say, “I want to thank our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them and for trusting us to get them to their different destinations safely. A special mention to our staff for their outstanding contribution in ensuring that our customers continue to be reunited with their loved ones across our network. As we prepare to operate under exceptional circumstances, we look forward to welcoming more of our guests on board and we remain committed to offering a world class service with a delightful African touch.”