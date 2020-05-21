NBK donates masks to the National Police Service

Shares

National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has today donated masks to the National Police Service to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Kenya.

The 4,000 masks were presented to the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Dr. Fred Matiang’i and the Inspector General of the National Police Service, Hillary Mutyambai. The donated masks will be distributed to police officers across the country.

Speaking when he presented the masks, National Bank’s Managing Director, Paul Russo said: “Police officers play a critical role as frontline workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in our country. It is important that we all come together to support them as they play this important national duty of enforcing government directives to contain the spread of the virus, while maintaining law and order”.

Thanking National Bank for the donation, Dr. Matiang’i said: “The war against COVID-19 will only be won if we come together to confront it as a nation, while adhering to safety guidelines”.

National Bank has also taken measures to cushion customers from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes restructuring customer loans, in addition to suspending listing on the credit reference bureau and waiver of fees charged on use of digital channels.

National Bank of Kenya is a Kenyan Commercial Bank and is a subsidiary of KCB Group Plc. Established in 1968 to boost Kenyans’ access to finance, it has grown to be one of the largest commercial banks in the country with a growing network of 85 branch outlets across the country, over 1500 ATMs and electronic channels of Mobile and Internet Banking. In September 2019, the Bank became a subsidiary of KCB Group Plc following a successful acquisition.