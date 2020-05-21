How to apply for the Ksh. 100 million funding for creatives in Kenya

Shares

The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage launched a Ksh. 100 million Artists’ Stimulus Programme on 10th May 2020. All interested artists, musicians and actors are invited to immediately submit their proposals on artistic productions for consideration by the Ministry.

The programme was made possible by an Executive Order issued by H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta on 6th April 2020, directing the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund to avail Kshs. 100 million to cushion those in the creative industry during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be distributed through a campaign dubbed ‘TOGETHER AT HOME’ spearheaded by Government Agencies and Departments, as stipulated by the Regulations establishing the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund. Artists from different creative sectors will be required to produce works that entertain and educate Kenyans and the world on the safety and health precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. These artistic productions will be carried through various assets set up by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage such as KULTURE TV and other collaborative media outlets.

This programme will be implemented by the following Departments and Agencies who will also be responsible for disbursement of funds to persons selected to engage in the project:

The Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC) which will facilitate the participation of musicians, DJs, dancers and Acapella groups in all their categories

Department of Culture will cover comedians and visual artists

The Kenya Cultural Centre responsible for actors, poets, story-tellers, theatre, including radio theatre and mimes

The National Museums of Kenya which will oversee mural and graffiti artists.

Kenya Film Commission will manage all matters film & content creation.

Kenyan creatives can submit their applications for the funding by going to sportsheritage.go.ke and fill in the provided application forms for consideration.

The Ministry has promised to ensure that the funding goes to creatives in all 47 Counties and will apparently also ensure gender parity. There will also be a 30% reservation for vulnerable groups including Persons Living with Disability. The Departments and Agencies will be assisted by an academy of professional creatives from different disciplines in the selection process.