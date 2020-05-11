Facebook redesigns desktop site and introduces dark mode

Shares

Facebook has launched its redesigned desktop site globally. According to the company, it is supposed to be faster, easier to use and gives your eyes a break with the introduction of dark mode.

Other than dark mode, other changes introduces include the ability to create groups, pages and ads faster than before. The home layout also features a new skinnier News Feed, ample empty space on the left and right rails, and larger icons and a menu bar that lets you easily jump to various parts of the app. The new version offers previews of each, enabling you to know what you’re getting yourself into before hitting Publish.

If you would like to turn on the new design and enable dark mode immediately, here is how you can do it:

Click on the down arrow at the end of the upper menu bar to pull up old Facebook’s settings menu. Click “Switch to new Facebook.” Click the same down arrow and toggle dark mode from off to on.

The new Facebook reflects the company’s priorities, with a focus on videos for the News Feed and easy access to events and groups alongside a redesigned Messenger panel.