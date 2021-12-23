Shares

Kenyan gospel musicians, Sifa Favour, known for his hit single Mimi Na Wewe is celebrating his birthday and a milestone of feeding 30,000 street children in 43 countries. Sifa, who is a former street child, came into the music industry two years ago with a collaboration featuring fellow Gospel singer Mbuvi.

Apart from music, Sifa Favour through his foundation and with support from well wishers has toured 43 counties, fed 30,000 kids, rescued 7,000, created 550 jobs, reunited 2,650 with their families and is currently training 104. The singer is currently working on new music to transform street children’s lives. He is also set to open a children’s home where he will be able to bring the street kids together and equip them with self sustaining skills.

Speaking on his lifetime milestone, the soft spoken Sifa said, “I was once a street boy and I do this to transform lives because someone transformed mine. I just love to see people happy and smiling because of me. Am grateful to God for this opportunity to transform lives and put smile on their faces. Someone took a chance with me, and today am honored to celebrate my 30th year with an achievement of feeding 30,000 street kids.”