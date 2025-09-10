A new special report from HassConsult reveals that Kenya’s property market is delivering investment returns unmatched on a global scale. The study, which compared property prices and rental yields in Kenya with nine leading international markets, found that Kenya has significantly widened its lead in 2025.
Since the year 2000, Kenyan residential property prices have surged by 425%, far outpacing markets like the USA (201%), France (151%), and Singapore (122%). This trend has accelerated in 2025, with Kenya’s 7.8% increase in property prices to June 2025 being the highest capital appreciation among all the markets analyzed. Australia reported the second-highest growth at 4.74%.
According to Sakina Hassanali, Co-CEO of HassConsult, a key factor in this resilience is how Kenyan homes are financed. “Homes in Kenya are fully paid, which makes the market super-resilient,” she said. “Owners rarely end up grappling with mortgage repayments they can’t meet, preventing the waves of forced sales suffered in other economies.”
The report notes that less than 2% of homes in Kenya are mortgage-financed, compared to up to 90% in the international markets studied. At the same time, a growing population of high earners in sectors like education, health, and agriculture is fueling housing demand that outpaces the country’s GDP growth.
Despite rising property prices, Kenya’s rental yields remain above the global average at 5.5%, delivering a combined return of 13.28% for the year to June 2025.
For those who invest in off-plan developments, the returns are even higher. The report analyzed eight prime off-plan projects in Kenya, which showed an average return on investment of 18.06% in 2025.
“With off-plan now the main point of entry for many Kenyans into property, the discounts and installment payments are creating gains that are, in reality, over twice the norm in other global markets,” said Ian Mutinda, HassConsult Development Sales Advisor.
