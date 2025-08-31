McLaren Racing has announced that Mastercard will become the official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team starting in 2026. The team will be renamed the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, a move aimed at giving fans more exclusive, behind-the-scenes access.
This expanded collaboration will introduce ‘Team Priceless,’ a new global initiative designed to bring fans closer to the action. Through this program, selected fans will have the opportunity to participate in unique experiences on race days, including hot laps, meeting drivers, and curated events that showcase the local culture of the host city. More details on how to join Team Priceless will be announced soon.
Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, expressed his excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the team’s commitment to its supporters. “I could not be more delighted to enter this next chapter in our partnership with Mastercard with a promise to our Papaya Family around the world: that we will continue to put our fans first, bring them even closer to the team, and offer incredible experiences,” he said.
Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Mastercard, added that the naming partnership “takes that commitment to the next level.” He highlighted the shared values between the two brands, saying, “McLaren Racing represents the pinnacle of innovation, precision, and performance, values that mirror our own.”