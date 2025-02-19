Shares

The Kenya National Drama and Film Festival has partnered with Equity Bank to support this year’s event at the national, regional, county, and sub-county levels.

As a partner of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival, Equity Bank has contributed Kshs.25 million for this year’s festival. The sponsorship will cater for rewarding outstanding schools and trainers at various competition levels through certificates, trophies, and cash prizes.

The theme for this year’s Kenya National Drama and Film Festival is liberating technology to nurture talent while inculcating value for social prosperity. The national festivals will be held in Nakuru in April.

Through the sponsorship, Equity Bank Kenya aims to motivate participants to excel, push their creative boundaries, and raise the bar of artistic expression in Kenya.

Speaking during the partnership launch ceremony at Muhuri Muchiri High School in Ruai, Nairobi, the Ministry of Education’s Head of Directorate Field Coordination and Cocurricular Activities Nelson Sifuna acknowledged the role the festivals play in shaping creatives, citing comedian and communications creative Walter Nyambane Mongare, Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala among notable names.

He also lauded Equity Bank for sponsoring the festivals saying, “We are gathered here to witness a momentous occasion. While others prefer to sponsor at the national level, Equity Bank begins at the grassroots, a testament to their commitment. On behalf of the Ministry, I want to emphasize the importance of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festivals (KNDFF). These festivals identify and develop talent, instill confidence in our children, and cultivate leadership skills.

Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director, Moses Nyabanda emphasized the importance of the festival in showcasing the talent and creativity of young people while also contributing significantly to their overall development. “This moment is a testament to the power of collaboration, creativity, and the immense potential that lies within our young people. At Equity Bank, we believe that education is the cornerstone of societal transformation. Over the years, our commitment to education has been unwavering. We have empowered thousands of students through scholarships, mentorship, and financial inclusion. Today, we extend our partnership further by supporting the Kenya National Drama and Film Festivals, a premier platform that nurtures creativity, talent, and self-expression.”