On the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), World Vision Kenya (WVK) calls for urgent, collective action to eradicate this harmful practice and protect the rights of millions of girls at risk. Under this year’s theme, “Step Up the Pace,” WVK emphasizes that progress is possible—but only if governments, communities, and individuals unite to dismantle the cultural and social norms perpetuating FGM.

The Scale of the Crisis

• Globally, 3 million girls face FGM annually, with over 200 million survivors living with its lifelong consequences (WHO).

• In Kenya, 21% of women aged 15–49 have undergone FGM, rising to 90% in high-prevalence regions like Northeastern and Rift Valley counties.

• 60% of girls are cut before age 5, and 80% before age 15, making FGM a critical child protection emergency.

Through community-led initiatives, WVK has empowered girls, engaged men and boys as allies, and transformed harmful traditions into opportunities for growth. Key achievements include:

• 190,000+ individuals educated on FGM risks through dialogues, including 102,641 children.

• 3,662 girls transitioned safely via Alternative Rites of Passage (ARP), preserving culture without harm.

• 1,200+ girls rescued from FGM and enrolled in schools.

• 13 former circumcisers and 30 faith leaders now championing anti-FGM efforts.

• 100,000+ girls reached with education and empowerment programs. • 15,000 girls participated in ARPs.

• 50 communities publicly abandoned FGM, supported by 200+ male leaders. • 70% of girls in target regions now staying in school longer, free from FGM and early marriage.

A Call to Action

“Ending FGM demands more than laws—it requires reshaping mindsets,” said Gilbert Kamanga, National Director, World Vision Kenya. “We urge governments to enforce policies, communities to embrace alternatives, and all Kenyans to reject practices that rob girls of their health, dignity, and future.”

WVK calls for:

1. Governments: Strengthen legal frameworks, prosecute offenders, and fund male engagement programs.

2. Communities: Abandon FGM, adopt ARPs, and protect girls’ rights. 3. Donors & NGOs: Invest in grassroots efforts to amplify sustainable change.

“Every girl deserves safety, education, and the chance to lead. Together, we can make FGM history.” Gilbert Kamanga, National Director, World Vision Kenya