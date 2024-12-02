Agilitee has announced the appointment of Mr. Thomas Ong Han Leong to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Thomas, who is the chairman and founder of Biz Africa Pte Ltd, established the company in Singapore in 2017 after nearly three decades of extensive travel and work in various industries, including chemicals, engineering, technology, and artificial intelligence.

For the past 25 years, Thomas has been a prominent figure in emerging markets across Asia Pacific, the Indian subcontinent, Latin America, and Africa. He also advises on financing large projects, connecting investors with businesspeople, cooperative organizations, and nations in need of funding for commercial ventures, with projects ranging from $5 million to $50 billion.

Currently, Thomas is leading the team that has set up Agilitee’s offices and manufacturing plant in China. He will also serve as the Chairman of Agilitee Asia in China.

Dr. Mandla Lamba, Founder and CEO of Agilitee, expressed his pleasure in welcoming Thomas to the Board, highlighting his extensive business experience and the value he will bring to Agilitee’s strategy and shareholder value creation.

Thomas expressed his honor in joining Agilitee’s Board, praising the company’s commitment to workforce development, innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder value. He looks forward to contributing to Agilitee’s strategic goals and working with the Board and management team.

Recently, Agilitee secured $450 million in funding from the United States and announced upcoming changes to its board and the relocation of its operations to the United States. The company continues to play a leading role in Africa’s transition to e-mobility.