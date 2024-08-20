As my father used to say, driving is an important skill that everyone should acquire because you never know when you might need it. This is advice for the ages even for those who don’t yet own cars.
The driving experience comes with its fair of challenges especially when you are driving on Kenyan roads. As careful as you may be, you are bound to commit traffic offences which are quite numerous. These offences cover pedestrians and passengers as well.
We have listed below the list of minor traffic offences in Kenya.
List of minor traffic offences
OFFENCES RELATED TO SPEEDING
Exceeding speed limit prescribed for class of vehicle. By 1-5 kph
Warning
Exceeding speed limit of 50 kph or as prescribed by a traffic sign by 1-5 kph
Warning
Exceeding speed limit prescribed for class of vehicle. By 6-10 kph
500
Exceeding speed limit of 50 kph or as prescribed by a traffic sign by 6-10 kph
500
Exceeding speed limit prescribed for class of vehicle. By 11-15 kph
3,000
Exceeding speed limit of 50 kph or as prescribed by a traffic sign by 11-15 kph
3,000
Exceeding speed limit prescribed for class of vehicle. By 16-20 kph
10,000
Exceeding speed limit of 50 kph or as prescribed by a traffic sign by 16-20 kph
10,000
OFFENCES RELATED TO LICENSES, PLATES AND INSPECTION
Driving without identification plates affixed or plates not fixed in the prescribed manner.
10,000
10.
Driving a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate inspected
10,000
11.
Driving without a valid driving license endorsement in respect of the class of vehicle
3,000
12.
Failure to renew a driving License
1,000
13.
Failing to carry and produce a driving license on demand
1,000
OFFENCES RELATED TO PUBLIC SERVICE VEHICLES(PSVs) AND MOTORCYCLES
14.
Driving a PSV while being unqualified.
5,000
15.
Unlicensed person driving or acting as a conductor of a PSV.
5,000
16.
Owner or operator of PSV employing an unlicensed PSV driver or conductor.
10,000
17.
Failure to refund fare paid for incomplete portion of journey for which full fare has been paid.
3,000
18.
Touting.
3,000
19.
Failure of a PSV driver or conductor to wear special badge and uniform.
2,000
20.
Person who while not being the designated driver of a PSV drives the vehicle.
3,000
21.
The driver of a PSV who lets an unauthorized person to drive.
3,000
22.
Failure of a conductor of PSV to keep seat belts in a clean, dry and generally wearable condition.
500
23.
Failure to fit prescribed speed governor in PSV and Commercial Vehicle.
10,000
24.
Failure of a PSV to carry functional fire extinguishers and fire kits.
2,000
25.
The driver of a motor omnibus or matatu picking or setting down passengers in a place that is not authorized as a bus stop or terminal.
3,000
26.
Driving or operating a PSV with tinted windows or windscreen
3,000
27.
Rider of motor cycle carrying more than one pillion passenger.
1,000
28.
Motorcycle rider riding without protective gear.
1,000
29.
Motorcycle passenger riding without protective gear.
1,000
OFFENCES RELATED TO PASSENGERS AND PEDESTRIANS
30.
Pedestrian willfully obstructing the free passage of vehicles
500
31.
Failure to wear seat belt while motor vehicle is in motion.
500
32.
A passenger alighting or boarding any omnibus or matatu at a place which is not authorized as a bus stop or terminal.
1,000
33.
Travelling with part of the body outside moving vehicle.
1.000
GENERAL DRIVING OFFENCES
34.
Driving on or through a pavement or a pedestrian walkway.
5,000
35.
Failure of a driver to obey any directions given, whether verbally or by signal, by a police officer in uniform, in the execution of their duty.
3,000
36.
Failure of a driver to conform to the indications given by any traffic sign.
3,000
37.
Failure of a driver to stop when required to do so by a police officer in uniform.
5,000
38.
Causing obstruction by allowing a vehicle to remain in any position on the road so as to obstructing or causing inconvenience or to other traffic using the road.
10,000
39.
Failure to display reflective triangles or lifesavers in cases where any part of the vehicle remains on the road in a position so as to obstructing or causing obstruction.
3,000
40.
Driving a vehicle on a footpath.
5,000
41.
Failure of a vehicle to carry reflective/warning signs (lifesavers).
2,000
42.
Driver using a mobile phone while vehicle is in motion
2,000
43.
Learner failing to exhibit “L” plates on the front and rear of the motor vehicle.
1,000
44.
Failure by owner of vehicle to have seat belts in motor vehicle
1,000 for every seat that is not fitted or not of proper standard or specification.
