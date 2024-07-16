Shares

VunaPay an agritech startup emerged as one of the finalists in the Spark Accelerator Program. VunaPay works with Cooperatives to facilitate instant payment to smallholder farmers for produce delivered.

The Spark Accelerator Program is a partnership between Safaricom, Mpesa Africa and Sumitomo Corporation. Whereby the finalists will get funding that will be used to expand their businesses.

We managed to speak to Ian Wambai the Chief Technology Officer and co-founder at VunaPay on what the startup is all about and how they are making an impact in the agricultural sector.

Tell us about yourself

My name is Ian Wambai and I am the Chief Technology Officer at VunaPay. I am also an entrepreneur with a passion for leveraging technology to solve problems. I have over ten years of experience in the tech industry, including roles at leading startups, and doing my own research and development. My journey has been driven by a desire to create impactful solutions that can scale.

What inspired you to start VunaPay?

The inspiration behind VunaPay came from observing the struggles faced by smallholder farmers in accessing easy payments for their produce. With Judy and Koya, we witnessed firsthand how farmers were often left out of the financial system and had limited access to resources that could enhance their productivity. This experience sparked the idea to develop a platform that integrates technology to support and empower farmers, ensuring they have the tools and resources to thrive.

How does VunaPay integrate technology to support farmers?

VunaPay integrates a variety of technologies to provide a comprehensive support system for farmers. Our platform focuses on the following key areas.

Digitization of Cooperative Records: We digitize the record-keeping processes of agricultural cooperatives, enabling seamless data management and accessibility. This includes member management, inventory tracking, and produce management.

2. Instant Payouts: Using our software, we instantly calculate the payout amount for farmers when they deliver their produce to the cooperative. This amount is adjusted for any inputs taken on credit. The payout is then disbursed immediately, ensuring farmers receive their earnings without delay.

3. Mobile Platform: VunaPay provides a mobile application that allows co-operatives to access their account information and track their produce deliveries. This mobile technology ensures that even those in remote areas can use the platform.

4. AI Produce Scanning: Our platform includes AI-driven produce scanning technology that assesses the quality of produce. This helps in accurate valuation and ensures farmers are paid fairly for their goods.

5. Geo Mapping of Farmer Land: VunaPay utilizes geomapping technology to map and monitor the land of farmers. This helps in planning and optimizing farming activities, providing precise data for better land use management.

6. Integration with Financial Institutions: We offer integration with mobile money, saccos, banks and other financial institutions to facilitate seamless transactions to farmers.

7. Data Analytics: Our platform uses data analytics to provide insights into production trends and market conditions. This can help co-operatives make informed decisions to improve their productivity and profitability.

8. Secure Transactions: Security is a priority. We ensure all transactions are secure and

transparent, giving farmers confidence in the system. Our current focus is on secure API

integrations and robust data protection measures.

By leveraging these technologies, we’re bridging the gap between farmers and financial services, empowering smallholder farmers with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market.

What sets VunaPay apart from other agritech solutions in the market?

What sets VunaPay apart from other agritech solutions in the market is our unique focus on providing instant payouts to smallholder farmers through an integrated platform that digitizes cooperative operations and streamlines financial transactions.

Unlike other solutions that may focus solely on data collection or agricultural tools, VunaPay offers a comprehensive system that includes member management, inventory tracking, and produce management, all accessible through a user-friendly application.

Our instant payout feature ensures that farmers receive their earnings immediately upon delivering produce, addressing a critical pain point of delayed payments. Additionally, our secure API integration with financial institutions enables efficient and transparent transactions, further building trust and reliability. This empowers farmers financially and also enhances their overall productivity and market access, making VunaPay a standout solution in the agritech sector.

What does being a finalist in the Safaricom Spark Fund mean for VunaPay?

Being a finalist in the Safaricom Spark Fund is a significant milestone for VunaPay. It validates the hard work and dedication our team has put into developing this platform. This recognition not only boosts our credibility but also opens up new opportunities for partnerships and growth. It’s an affirmation that our solution has the potential to make a substantial impact in the agritech space.

How do you plan to utilize the investment from the Safaricom Spark Fund?

The investment from the Safaricom Spark Fund would be instrumental in scaling our operations. We plan to enhance our technology infrastructure, expand our team, and increase our outreach to more farmers across Kenya and beyond. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to research and development, ensuring that we continue to innovate and improve our platform based on the needs of our users.

What challenges have you faced in penetrating the market, and how have you overcome them?

One of the primary challenges has been building trust among co-operatives who are often skeptical of new technologies. To overcome this, we’re investing in community engagement and education, demonstrating the tangible benefits of our platform through pilot programs and success stories.

Additionally, establishing partnerships with local cooperatives and agricultural organizations has helped us gain credibility and facilitate smoother market entry.

Can you share some success stories where VunaPay made a significant difference?

One notable success story is with SMS receipts and notifications. Before using VunaPay, farmers faced significant challenges in managing the delivery of their produce to the cooperative.

They often have to rely on unreliable transportation and spend long hours away from their farms, which affects their productivity and income. With VunaPay, once they send a rider, they now receive real-time updates and notifications via SMS about deliveries and payments.

What can we expect from VunaPay moving forward?

We’re focused on enhancing our technology, incorporating more advanced analytics and AI capabilities to offer even more precise insights and services to farmers. Our vision is to drive sustainable agricultural practices and economic growth.