Safaricom has today announced a Ksh. 4.3 million sponsorship for the 2024 Eldoret City Marathon.

The 5th edition of the Eldoret City Marathon marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The marathon has attracted top talent such as Victor Kipchirchir, who has won the race twice before, in 2021 and 2022 and is once again on the line-up to beat his time of 2:13:10.

The Marathon will have two categories, the full marathon (42km for both men and women) and the 10km fun run.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Eldoret City Marathon, an event that embodies the spirit of athleticism and community. We believe in the power of sports to inspire, unite, and transform lives. Through this sponsorship, we hope to celebrate the incredible talent within Eldoret as we provide a platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their skills,” said Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom.

The marathon held in the City of Champions is the brainchild of two time Boston marathon champion Moses Tanui. It aims to provide a platform for upcoming, talented athletes and to help shine a spotlight on conservation of the environment.

“We developed the Eldoret City Marathon to afford the bubbling talent in the shadows an opportunity to compete at home. This Marathon serves as the platform to bring emerging local talent into the limelight and connect them with the global athletic community,” said Moses Tanui, Eldoret City Marathon Founder and Director.

Eldoret City Marathon registration

1. Physical registration can be done here:

Grandpri Building 4th Floor & Rupa’s Mall (Eldoret)

Kapsabet Showground Sports Office; & County Cyber opp. KCB Bank, Iten Town

2. Register online here eldoretcitymarathon.co.ke/register

The registration fee is Ksh. 1500 for local participants and USD 100 for international participants.