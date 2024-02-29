Shares

Salesforce has announced the public beta availability of Einstein Copilot, a new customizable, conversational, and generative AI assistant for CRM at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Unlike other AI assistants or copilots that lack adequate company data to generate useful responses, Einstein Copilot enables Salesforce customers to generate responses using their own private and trusted data, while maintaining strict data governance and without requiring expensive AI model training. As a result, Einstein Copilot can answer questions, summarise content, create new content, interpret complex conversations, and dynamically automate tasks on behalf of a user, all from a single, consistent user experience embedded directly within Salesforce’s #1 AI CRM applications. This is made possible by combining a conversational UI, a foundational large language model, and trusted company data that enables Salesforce users to tap into the power of generative AI and interact with their applications in entirely new ways.

“AI is the single most important moment in the history of our industry. It will deepen customer relationships, increase productivity and drive higher margins at every company,” said Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO, Salesforce. “Our new Einstein Copilot brings together an amazing intuitive interface for interacting with AI, world-class AI models and above all deep integration of the data and metadata needed to benefit from AI. Einstein Copilot is the only copilot with the ability to truly understand what is going with your customer relationships.”



Why it matters: 86% of IT executives believe that generative AI will have a major impact on their companies, and according to new research from Slack , AI use in the workplace accelerated 24% in the past quarter alone. And, 80% of employees using AI say that it is already improving their productivity. This increased AI adoption indicates that AI is becoming a crucial tool for accomplishing practical business tasks throughout an organization.

How customers can purchase Einstein Copilot: Customers can tap into the full power of Salesforce with Einstein 1 Editions, simplified technology packages for businesses looking to accelerate growth and speed productivity with the #1 AI CRM. Einstein 1 Editions provide organizations in every industry access to the best of Salesforce technology, including CRM, Einstein Copilot, Data Cloud Slack , and Tableau in a single offering, helping them transform their business and deliver stronger customer experiences.



Grounding prompts in Data Cloud: Einstein Copilot grounds its responses with trusted business data from Data Cloud to provide the necessary context for the highest quality outputs. This allows Einstein Copilot to generate more precise and tailored responses based on trusted company data.



Out-of-the-box “actions”: Einstein Copilot comes with a library of out-of-the-box actions – pre-programmed capabilities, automated responses, or business tasks performed by Einstein Copilot – that the AI can perform for the user when prompted. Actions can be combined to execute dynamic multi-step plans. For example, a customer service agent can ask Einstein Copilot to close a case and open a sales opportunity or sell an add-on, and Einstein Copilot will understand the user’s intent and can execute the task — or tasks — in the flow of the service experience. With Einstein Copilot there are no silos between applications or data.

Customise Einstein Copilot for specific business needs: Einstein Copilot can be customized to accomplish specific sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT tasks, ensuring company and industry policies are applied. Copilot Builder can create custom actions for Einstein Copilot, Prompt Builder activates custom prompts in the flow of work, and Model Builder uses proprietary AI models to power custom Einstein Copilot functionality.



Reasoning engine to interpret intent and choose the best action: Einstein Copilot’s reasoning engine – the process that interprets and processes information to make informed decisions, solve problems, or generate insights – interacts with an LLM by analyzing the full context of the user’s prompt, determining the actions or series of actions to take, and generating the output. For example, if a sales rep asks Einstein Copilot, “Help me recommend a new product tier to my customer,” Einstein Copilot can determine which products the customer currently has, understand the upgrade options, and transition the customer into a new high-value marketing segment. Finally, Einstein Copilot can update the information across multiple systems with MuleSoft and Salesforce Flow.