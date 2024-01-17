Shares

The award winning feature film Omen (Augure), directed by Baloji, is now screening at Unseen Nairobi until January 30, 2024. Omen is the official submission of Belgium for the Best International Feature Film category of the 96th Academy Awards in 2024.

Shot in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Omen follows the main character Koffi’s return to his birthplace after he has been ostracized by his family. It explores the weight of beliefs on one’s destiny, through four characters accused of being witches and sorcerers, all of them intertwined and guiding each other into the phantasmagoria of Africa.

Tickets to watch the film can be purchased here mookh.com/omen.

The film has received several accolades, such as: Special Mention – Tübingen Francophone Festival 2023, Best Director – Sitges 2023, Best Achievement in Editing and First Debut Feature by a director – African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2023, Prix de la direction – Angoulême Francophone Film Festival 2023, Prix de la Nouvelle Voix at Un certain regard – Cannes 2023, Valois de la mise en scène – Festival du Film Francophone d’Angoulême 2023, Best African Feature – DIFF 2023, CineRebels Award – Filmfest München 2023, and the New Voice Award – Festival de Cannes 2023.

The screening of the film in Kenya is made possible by a partnership by Unseen Cinema and Sudu Connexion’s partnership. The partnership will see three African films showing at the theatre in the first quarter of 2024.

Sudu Connexion is an international sales and distribution company of films from Africa and its diaspora, based and established in Pantin, France, since 2016. Representing a catalogue of short, medium length and feature length films, Sudu Connexion actively networks in and pushes for African film in over 1000 festivals all over the world. These films have been screened and awarded at major film festival such as Cannes, Berlin, Locarno, Venice, Toronto, Sundance, IDFA, FESPACO, Carthage, and Durban. They are available on TV on globally available channels such as BBC, Arte, Canal+, TV5 Monde, and Aljazeera. In 2024, Sudu Connexion’s will release and exhibit African arthouse films in cinemas on the African continent.