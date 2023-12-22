Shares

As the festive season approaches, banks play a crucial role in facilitating the seamless exchange of gifts and services. During the holidays, when transactions reach their peak, modern payment methods become the unsung heroes of convenience and security.

From digital wallets to cards, banks offer a plethora of options to ensure that your holiday shopping is as smooth as butter.

Equity Bank is one such bank and it is offering its customers a myriad of payment options as they enjoy the holidays.

Equity’s Boostika (Top Up Solution)

Boostika allows customers to complete transactions such as payments, money transfers, and airtime purchases when they have insufficient funds in their accounts.

Customers can top up any amount between Ksh. 100 to Ksh. 100,000 based on their limit and repay within 30 days. The service is available through USSD code *247#, Equitel, and the Equity Mobile App.

How it works

When making a transaction, you’ll receive a top-up prompt that shows your limit and the amount needed to complete the transaction.

To proceed, you simply accept the top-up prompt and the terms and conditions.

An SMS notification confirms the credit success and the transaction completion.

The repayment terms are flexible, allowing you to repay at the end of the 30-day period or earlier. You can also Boostika as many times as possible within your limit.

To qualify for Boostika, ensure you have an active Equity Bank Account and an available loan limit.

Pay with Equity

Pay with Equity (PWE) is a payment service by Equity Bank that enables customers to pay for goods and services to a merchant’s One Equity Till Number. The funds go directly to the merchant’s bank account or to the person that you are sending money to and the cash is available immediately.

In these tough economic times, Equity has made it easy for you as a customer to make payments; you can now pay into over 900,000 One Equity Till Number (Pay With Equity) merchants spread across the country for FREE using your Equitel Line, *247# and Equity Mobile App.

This festive season as you go to the Supermarket/ Fuel Station/ Hardware/ Salon/ Restaurant/ Hotel/ Agrovet/ Cyber Cafe/ Duka / Butchery/ Clothes store/ Online store / Boda boda/ Matatus pay into the One Equity Till Number for FREE using your Equitel Line, *247# and Equity Mobile App.

Here is how the payment process works on different mobile money platforms.

Equitel: Menu > My Money > Pay for goods & services.

Equity Mobile App: Equity Mobile App > Log in > Pay for goods & services.

Mpesa: Lipa na M-Pesa > Paybill 247247 > Business No. 247247 > Enter Account No (Till No.)

Airtel: Airtel Menu > Make Payments > Paybill 247247 > Enter Ref. Number

Pesalink: Pesalink Menu > Send to Phone > Enter Equity Till Number

Equity Cards

Equity Banks has various cards (debit, credit and prepaid that its customers can use to transact.

Debit cards

Equity Bank offers two kinds of debit cards to customers i.e. Visa Debit Card and AutoBranch Mastercard Paypass.

The two cards enable you to

Make purchases at outlets such as supermarkets, restaurants and petrol stations.

Make purchases internationally at shops or outlets and websites that accept Visa.

Cash withdrawal at ATMs that accept Visa, locally and internationally.

Pay utility bills such as electricity, phone bill, water and DSTV, through an ATM machine.

Using your card to access your temporary overdraft facility.

Credit cards

Equity Bank has different credit cards to fit different clients. These include; The Equity Bank American Express Gold Card, The Equity Bank American Express Green Card, Equity Gold Credit Card and the Equity Classic Credit Card.

The cards come in handy and offer convenient access to cash with flexible payment plans.

Other benefits include:

Travel insurance and purchase protection

45-50 day interest free period

Periodic discounts from selected shops and outlets

Equity Equity Mobile App & USSD *247#

Equity customers can make payments conveniently via mobile. This is through the Equity Mobile App and also via USSD *247#.

The Equity Mobile App is available on Android and also on iOS. The app enables you to

Send money to own accounts, other Equity Accounts or to other banks.

Send Money to Mobile Money (Mpesa, Airtel Money, T-Kash).

Buy Airtime and data for Equitel, Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom lines.

Pay bills and buy goods and services.

Pay your credit card bills.

Get a loan, and pay a loan.

View credit card statements.

Enhanced ways of making payments; make payments by scanning a QR code, scheduling automatic payments e.g paying Kenya Power tokens

Saving for short term and long term goals.

The USSD *247# mobile banking service is available on all mobile networks in the country i.e. Equitel, Airtel, Telkom & Safaricom and can be accessed using a smartphone or feature phone (Kabambe). It enables customers to make payments without needing data or a smartphone. This service enables you to:

Send money to your own Equity account, other Equity accounts, other banks or mobile wallets.

Pay for goods and services

Apply for and pay for loans easily

Withdraw cash from Agent or ATM

Additionally, Equity Bank is also offering deals to its customers this festive period, that include.

Visa Global Travel Offers: Enjoy up to 8% off on travel deals.

Glovo Orders: Special offers when ordering through Glovo.

Mastercard – Jumia Offer: Get 10% off when shopping on Jumia with your Equity Mastercard1.

PG Bison: Receive a 10% discount on PG Bison products.

Mastercard: Enjoy a 20% discount at Carrefour when you shop and pay with your Equity Mastercard. This offer is valid every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until the 31st of December 2023.

Ciala Resort: Get 15% off at Ciala Resort.

VISA Card Travel & Leisure: Save 10% on travel and leisure with your VISA card.

VISA Product & Services Deals: Avail 10% off on various products and services with your VISA card.

VISA Card Travel & Leisure: Additional travel and leisure deals with a 5% discount using your VISA card

For these and more deals, click here.