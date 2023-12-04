Shares

Tecno has announced the opening of three new retail stores across different regions in Kenya. The new store are located in Nairobi- TECNO Exclusive Store-Galectro along Moi Avenue-KTDA Building, TECNO Exclusive Store-Eruma Moi along Digo road Mombasa, and TECNO Exclusive Store-Thika.

The Grand Opening events, scheduled for 1st December 2023, were a celebration of technology and a testament to TECNO’s dedication to empowering the lives of Kenyan consumers through its innovative products.

Each store will feature the latest TECNO smartphones, including popular models like the CAMON, PHANTOM, SPARK and POP series, catering to a wide range of preferences and needs.

TECNO Mobile’s expansion across Kenya aligns with the brand’s global vision of making advanced mobile technology accessible to everyone. By strategically placing stores in key regions, TECNO aims to strengthen its connection with local communities and better understand the evolving needs of Kenyan consumers.

“We are thrilled to unveil three new stores in Kenya, reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to our valued customers,” said Peter Shi, Brand Manager at TECNO Kenya. “These new outlets will serve as hubs for our customers to explore, experience, and purchase our latest devices. We are also thrilled to celebrate the achievement of 10 exclusive stores in Kenya, a testament to the overwhelming support and trust our customers have placed in TECNO Mobile”

The Grand Opening events will feature exclusive promotions, exciting giveaways, and special discounts for customers who visit the new stores during the launch period. Earlier this year, TECNO opened 8 new exclusive stores in Kenya 5 in Nairobi including Garden City Mall, Mama Ngina Street, Two Rivers Mall, Moi Avenue and BBS Mall in Eastleigh. The rest of the shops include Tecno Exclusive store -Embu, Kenshop in Kisumu and Bemotec Eldoret.