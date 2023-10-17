Shares

Circleg, a pioneering developer of holistic prosthetic care solutions has announced that it will introduce its innovative Circleg One lower limb prosthetic into the African market.

The Circleg One is engineered to meet the unique needs and challenges faced by amputees in Africa, where access to advanced prosthetic technology has often been limited. This state-of-the-art prosthetic device is set to bridge the gap by offering affordable, accessible, and high-quality solutions to enhance the lives of amputees.

Circleg’s holistic approach to prosthetic care is truly unique. Not only does it innovate in the development of prosthetic components, but it also offers comprehensive training services for prosthetists and amputees alike. Additionally, Circleg is deeply committed to empowering amputees and fostering a more inclusive society by actively working to reduce the stigma often associated with amputation. The organisation is partnering with renowned organisations in the sector, such as Cure International and APDK to scale its impact and support amputees across Kenya.

The Circleg One is a groundbreaking lower limb prosthetic designed to empower individuals with limb loss in Africa and around the world. It is the result of years of research, innovation, and dedication. Developed in close collaboration with amputees and prosthetists from both Switzerland and East Africa, engineered to meet the unique needs and challenges faced by amputees in the region, where access to advanced prosthetic technology has often been limited.

The prosthetic seamlessly combines affordability with uncompromising quality. It was designed with user comfort and functionality in mind. Its lightweight and ergonomic design provides comfort throughout the day, while its robust construction ensures long-lasting durability. It is certificated according to the European Union Medical Device Regulations, representing the pinnacle of industry standards.

This state-of-the-art prosthetic device is set to bridge the gap by offering affordable, accessible, and high-quality solutions to enhance the lives of amputees. This remarkable innovation promises to redefine mobility, restore confidence, and change lives across the continent.

To fight stigmatization of amputees Circleg has produced a unique dance video in which amputees are dancing with our Circleg One. “I never knew I could dance as a prosthetic user” says Judith Akinyi who was part of the dancers. The music video will be premiered during the Product Launch Event at Shamba Events, Nairobi. Alongside of the music video interviews will be shown on Circleg’s channels. Watch the trailer on our Instagram.