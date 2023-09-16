Shares

The NCBA – Kenya Motor Industry (KMI) Motorshow 2023 kicked off over the weekend offering a showcase of new trends and technology in the automotive industry.

The event will also showcase the remarkable progress that the automotive industry has made in Kenya. The 3-day show is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants.

NCBA has in the past been celebrated as a market leader in vehicle financing, commanding over 35% market share, further growing a vibrant and efficient transport industry that supports socio-economic development.

The NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora, had this to say, “The NCBA – KMI Motor Show 2023 is more than just a gathering of cars; it is a celebration of innovation and progress in the automotive sector. As NCBA, we are proud to be a part of this remarkable event as it underscores our dedication to providing innovative asset finance solutions that empower businesses and individuals in Kenya. We recognize the transformative power of the automotive industry in our economy and therefore, we are committed through our flexible financing options to make quality vehicles accessible to all Kenyans. I invite car enthusiasts and indeed all Kenyans to come and discover revolutionary technologies that will improve and reshape the automotive industry. From sleek electric vehicles to robust off-road SUVs, the diverse range of vehicles on display here reflects the ever-evolving landscape of the industry dealerships and auxiliary brands. It’s, therefore, a chance for attendees to gain a deeper understanding of how innovation is shaping the future of mobility in Kenya.”

Throughout the past 25 years, KMI as the organizer has consistently improved many new services to facilitate all exhibitors and visitors as well as provide new experiences, especially by applying digital technology to disperse information, ticket distribution, and data collection for one and all. We are confident that this year will prove to be more entertaining and involving with many interesting and engaging content activities in place.