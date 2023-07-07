Shares

Safaricom has announced that the Chapa Dimba football tournament will kick off on Saturday 8th July, in the Western region after a three-year break.

The tournament has drawn a total of 441 teams from the Western region (Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga and Bungoma), an increase from the previous session which attracted 180 teams from the western region. Among these four counties, Kakamega has registered the highest number of teams with 162, followed by Bungoma (152), Busia (64), and Vihiga (63), respectively.

Some of the key teams from the Western region who will be participating in this year’s Safaricom Chapa Dimba include the defending champions Blue Saints and Bishop Njenga Girls and the 2018 runners-up in the Girls category, Ibinzo Girls, all from Kakamega County.

The grassroot games will be played from the ward level, where different teams will compete against each other. The winners from each ward will then progress to the sub-county level, where they will face off to determine the sub-county champion. Once the sub-county champions are crowned, they will move on to the county level, where the battle for the county title will take place.

At this stage, each county will produce their best boys’ and girls’ teams, to represent them in the regional tournament for the highly coveted regional title. The climax of the tournament will unfold at Bukhungu Stadium, providing a platform for the exceptional talents to shine and strive for glory before culminating in the national finals. There will be an award at every stage of the competition. From ward winners to national champions.

Safaricom has committed over KES 400 million to support the event from Mashinani all the way to the national level. This year, the total prize money for the tournament has doubled to KES 20 million to reward the winning boys’ and girls’ teams from the grassroots, county, regional and national finals. Additionally, 150 Education Scholarships to TVET colleges will also go to top talent – Best Boy and Girl players from every county and the winning Girls and Boys Team at the National Final courtesy of the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations.

The best football players, 2 boys and 2 girls will be scouted during each of the regional finals, to form an All-Star team and will get an opportunity to visit Spain for a 10-day training boot camp, with two players (boy and girl) getting international placement in a youth team in Spain.

There is also an additional prize money at the national finals level, which will see the most disciplined team take home KES 100,000, while the Best Girl player, Girls Top Scorer and Girls Best Keeper will take home KES 50,000 each.

The Safaricom Chapa Dimba aims to provide a structured platform for scouts and coaches to tap into new talent and build feeder systems for the Kenyan football leagues across the country while also training a total of 250 coaches. The football tournament targets young people aged between 16 and 20 years old.

Registration is currently ongoing across different region in the country. The group stages will be played at grassroots level, with successful teams qualifying for the regional finals across the eight regions. For more information on how to register and/or get match fixtures, click here.