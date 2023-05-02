Shares

Xiaomi has launched its latest device in the Redmi Note Series, that is the Redmi Note 12 in the Kenya market. The series consists of four devices that is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12S, and Redmi Note 12.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with a powerful triple camera setup featuring a flagship-level 200MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide camera and a macro camera. The camera allows users to capture every hidden detail with industry-leading camera resolution. It not only boasts of amazing camera hardware, but also cutting-edge software such as Xiaomi AI Image Solution that allows for enhanced image quality with computational photography and Xiaomi ProCut, which allows for effortless photo composition with AI assistance, offering users more options for editing and post production.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, rocks a 8GB RAM plus 256GB ROM. It features a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen which has 120Hz Flow Refresh rate and is Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® supported. The device comes with flagship-level charging speeds, with 120W HyperCharge and a 5,000mAh long-lasting battery for extended daily usage even under heavy content consumption.

The Redmi Note 12 offers an impressive performance and enhanced entertainment experience. Boasting super-smooth 120Hz AMOLED displays, users are presented with stunning picture quality with accurate colors. Powered by the Snapdragon® 685 Mobile Platform, it provides a seamless and efficient multitasking experience in photography, gaming, audio and streaming. Redmi Note 12 features 33W fast charging and a 5,000mAh (typ) long-lasting battery, meaning users can use more apps and take more photos without battery concerns. Adding to that, a solid 50MP AI triple camera, stunning Night Mode feature as well as a host of useful fun features and filters; it puts the kind of camera power once reserved for flagship phones in more users’ hands at budget-friendly prices.

Redmi Note 12 Pro, comes with a 108MP Quad AI camera that allows users to capture great photos and videos in high resolution, with crisp details in every scenario, even in dim light. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by Snapdragon® 732G and features a large 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with 120Hz display refresh rate. It features a 5,000mAh battery and 67W turbo charging.

Redmi Note 12S comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 108MP main camera, an ultra-wide lens, and dedicated macro lens. The device is powered by an advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. It features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Kenya Country Manager, Mr. Bill Zhang said, “Xiaomi is demonstrating once again its commitment to making high-end smartphone features accessible to more people in the world. For the first time ever, a Xiaomi mid-range phone will feature flagship specifications, the Redmi Note 12 Series offers superior specs in the realms of camera, display, battery and charging efficiency; delivering high-level performance. Every device in this Series exceeds expectations beyond their price segment.”

Pricing

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

(8GB+256GB) – Ksh. 49,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro (4G)

8GB+128GB – 31,999

8GB+256GB – 36,999

Redmi Note 12S

8GB+256GB – Ksh. 31,999

Redmi Note 12