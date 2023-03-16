Shares

Safaricom has today partnered with Huawei to launched three 5G experiential centres across Nairobi that are located at Safaricom retail shops.

The three centres, located in Safaricom’s Village Market, The Hub and Buruburu Shops, will showcase the superfast speeds and devices that come with 5G connectivity.

“We are excited to unveil these experience centres, which will enable Kenyans to discover the power of 5G firsthand. As a digital lifestyle enabler, we are further enhancing Kenya’s best internet network, and empowering our customers to start exploring the limitless possibilities that 5G provides,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

At the 5G experience centres, customers will experience virtual reality gaming zones, showcases of smart-capabilities for homes and enterprises, and speed-testing booths.

“As a long-time partner with Safaricom, we are delighted to collaborate on these experience centres. They show how 5G can be transformative in connecting homes and small businesses to drive economic growth and social development, unlocking the digital economy,” said Sheng Kaifu, Deputy CEO, Huawei Kenya.

Safaricom launched its 5G network in October last year, a first in the region. Since then, the service provider has launched over 200 5G sites across 11 counties. They include Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Kakamega, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Vihiga and Siaya.

Home and Enterprise customers already in 5G zones can enjoy the network through 5G Wi-Fi. To check available 5G zones or get 5G Wi-Fi, customers can visit safaricom.co.ke/5g-wireless/coverage.

Over 300,000 Safaricom customers already using 5G smartphones can also access the 5G network and enjoy fast speeds of up to 2Gbps, with typical speeds of 400Mbps to 700Mbps.

Safaricom has invested in its network over the years, with its 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G in aggregate covering over 99% of Kenya’s population, while its fibre network has passed more than 450,000 homes and businesses.