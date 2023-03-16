Shares

The Government of Kenya and Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) have reinforced their commitment to progress towards developing a major green energy and fertiliser project together.

President of Kenya H.E. Dr. William Ruto CGH and Executive Chairman of Fortescue Dr. Andrew Forrest have signed an Investment Support and Implementation Agreement. This will accelerate the Framework Agreement signed during COP27, for the potential development of a 300MW capacity electricity generation green ammonia and fertiliser facility in the Naivasha vicinity of Olkaria geothermal field.

The parties have also agreed, as part of the project’s scope, to include the supply of green electricity to Kenya’s grid.

President of Kenya H.E. Dr. William Ruto CGH said, “Today we mark an important milestone in our commitments to not only reduce Green House Gas emissions, but more significantly make a bold statement that Kenya is on an ambitious green growth agenda.”

“We are also walking the talk by taking steps that proactively exploit the opportunity to not only provide solutions to the global climate crisis, but also leapfrog our people and economies into a Green Industrial Age. Our plan to achieve radical socio-economic transformation commits our government to accelerate geothermal resource development, reduce the cost of renewable energy and transition to 100% clean energy generation, by 2030. This requires major equity and technological investments.”

Fortescue Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Andrew Forrest said, “Momentum is accelerating Kenya’s vision to establish itself as a world leader in the production of fertiliser made using green ammonia. In doing so its leadership is providing Kenya additional energy security that steps beyond the use of fossil fuels, most importantly stopping the reliance on Russian imported fertiliser.