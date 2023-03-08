Shares

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced that it will now print visas in Kenya and they will now be available to applicants in 15 working days.

The UK announced this new development at the launch of a new new visa application centre in Kenya which will now process and print visas 15 working days down from six weeks. UK transferred the visa printing service to Pretoria a while back and this has been source of annoyance for Kenyans wishing to visit the UK.

Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Kenya, announced that United Kingdom visa printing will now take place in Nairobi to alleviate delays.

“For a long time the visas were printed in Pretoria and that would sometimes cause a delay in getting those visas particularly dependent on flights or some couriers but we can now print in Kenya” Jane Marriott – British High Commissioner to Kenya

According to the High Commissioner, approximately 40,000 Kenyans travel to the UK every year, and the enhancements made to the application centre will have a positive impact not only on Kenyans visiting the United Kingdom but also on the entire East Africa region.

“Nairobi is also a regional centre for printing visas for the whole of East Africa. Kenya is living up to its reputation as being a hub, and a leader within the region. Those applying from Tanzania, Somali, Uganda, and Ethiopia [will have] the visas printed in Nairobi.” Jane Marriott – British High Commissioner to Kenya

During the launch of the Super Priority Visa service in Nairobi, Marriott and Dominique Hardy, Head of Visit Visas and International Network at UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), announced that customers purchasing this service could receive a decision on their application within 24 hours. Hardy stated that this would be especially beneficial for individuals who frequently travel between the UK and Kenya for business purposes or who may face emergency travel situations.

Additionally, the centre also offers a Priority Visa Service that takes up to five working days to process.