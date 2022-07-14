Shares

HMD Global, the manufacturers of Nokia phones, have announced that they will be launching three new feature phones and a tablet in the Kenyan market come September. The phones include Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, Nokia 2660 Flip and the Nokia T10 tablet.

The latest portfolio additions reaffirm HMD Global’s commitment to ensuring everyone has access to affordable and long-lasting technology in both the phone and tablet categories. More importantly, these value devices are being released at a time of anxiety for consumers as the cost of living continues to rise. And the feature phones land at a time when 90s consumer culture is seeing a resurgence and resonating with customers.

Nokia T10: Quality that outlasts the competition

The tablet comes with a unibody polymer design and nano-textured finish which hides scratches. Inside, it has the latest Android 12 software, two years of guaranteed Android upgrades, and three years of monthly security updates future-proof the device.

It also comes with Google Entertainment Space and Google Kids Space to make life easy whether the kids are enjoying tablet time, or you’re searching for your next favourite show.

Meanwhile, a new range of accessories complements the Nokia T10’s functionality. This includes the Nokia Flip cover which handles most workplace environments and guards the entire device against bumps and scratches. It is available in Dark Blue or Cyan (green-blue shade) so you can stand out while keeping the tablet protected.

Nokia 8210 4G

Nokia 8210 4G celebrates the iconic Nokia 8210 launched in 1999 at Paris Fashion Week. Inspired by the classic feature phone, the new Nokia 8210 4G combines memorable design and signature durability with 4G, VoLTE capability. It also has a large 2.8 inch display and intuitive user interface. Plus, it has weeks of standby battery like the good old days.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio takes what people loved about the Nokia 5310 and makes it even better. A bigger battery, dedicated audio control keys, and a built-in wireless earbuds ramps up the audio experience to the next level and meets the needs of the modern users.

When not in use, earbuds are housed beneath a sleek slider on the back of the phone, so you always know where they are and charged. That, together with loud dual speakers means you can enjoy music privately or together with friends just like the artist intended with rich bass, clear highs, and natural vocals..

Nokia 2660 Flip

The flip functionality and thoughtful design of the Nokia 2660 Flip makes call handling simple by bringing the mic and earpiece closer to you. Enhanced, confidence-boosting accessibility features mean it is loved by everyone, especially those over 55.

Its big display, hearing aid compatibility, stellar battery life, and big buttons provide a seamless experience for those who need it the most. The dedicated emergency button provides peace of mind by allowing quick contact with your loved ones. In case the unexpected happens, five contacts will be notified, so they can ensure help is on the way. And, if you’d like to always know where your phone is and that it is charging when not in use, the sturdy Nokia Charging Cradle is the perfect accessory.

Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global, had this to say, ” Classic Nokia heritage is combined with innovation in our feature phone portfolio. This iconic range is gaining momentum as your trusted companion for all your communication needs. At the same time, we have brought our signature longevity promises to the tablet market. Innovation is just as important as heritage in our range which shines through with Nokia Aquila – a feature phone built for the 21st Century. The Nokia Aquila delivers audio freedom through game-changing design.”