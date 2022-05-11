Shares

Miriam Tamar and GNL Zamba, together known as Nsimbi, have announced that they will launch The Nsimbi Podcast on culture, race & identity on May 11 2022.

Miriam Tamar and GNL Zamba are in a cross-cultural, interracial, interfaith relationship and business partnership brings up so many interesting conversations that inspired the launch of the podcast, Nsimbi. The Nsimbi Podcast will openly tackle issues that are often taboo or uncomfortable to increase public dialogue on issues around culture, race, and identity. Nsimbi are international advocates for cross-culturalism that unifies without uniformity.

Nsimbi is a Ugandan American international award-winning artist duo formed by Ugandan hip-hop pioneer GNL Zamba and American world fusion artist Miriam Tamar. Their dynamic style embraces the beauty of dialogue and human connection through music and bridges cultures. The couple’s cross cultural relationship has uniquely highlighted how they see issues and topics from different points of view as a Ugandan man who has lived in the US and a Jewish American woman who has lived in Uganda. According to them “The Nsimbi Podcast is a space to discuss freely and explore how our different identities and upbringings allow for a multitude of experiences which should be respected and appreciated for adding more diversity to the world.”

Episode 1 of The Nsimbi Podcast” will be released on May 11 2022 on their YouTube channel youtube.com/Nsimbi

You can watch the promotional video below;